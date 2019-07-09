Canon’s G7 X III supports YouTube live streaming and portrait video

Canon’s PowerShot G7 X line has now officially gone full vlogger with the third entry in the series. The new G7 X III looks similar to its predecessor and still pairs a 24-100mm-equivalent f/1.8-2.8 lens to a 20-megapixel 1-inch sensor (now using stacked technology), but now has a few features that explicitly target YouTubers.

First of all, the camera now supports uncropped 4K video recording at 30 frames a second, something Canon keeps failing to implement on many of its high-end cameras. More unusually, the G7 X III can stream video directly to YouTube over Wi-Fi, and it has options for recording mobile-friendly portrait video. There’s also an external mic input and a USB-C port for charging.

If you’re more interested in using a premium compact camera for photography, the G5 X Mark II could be for you. It barely keeps anything from 2015’s original G5 X, which was a much bulkier camera. Instead, it’s basically the same design as the G7 X III, which is to say it’s firmly within the premium 1-inch category first defined by Sony’s RX100 line.

The G5 X Mark II’s main selling points over the G7 X III are its pop-up OLED electronic viewfinder, which looks similar to recent Sony RX100 models, and its expanded zoom range. The lens is 24-120mm-equivalent and f/1.8-2.8, which is a pretty impressive range to maintain large apertures across. The 20-megapixel 1-inch stacked sensor matches the G7 X III’s.

The G7 X III will sell for $749 with black or silver color options, while the G5 X Mark II costs $899 and is only available in black. Both cameras will be in stores next month.