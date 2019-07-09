Cuphead is getting its own cartoon on Netflix

Cuphead’s beautiful, award-winning animation is getting a new cartoon series from Netflix.

Developer Studio MDHR announced the series, The Cuphead Show, on its Twitter account this morning. The show is currently in development at Netflix, and it’s being handled by the company’s in-house animation team, according to Studio MDHR’s tweet. The developer also suggested that fans will “witness the wondrous Inkwell Isles as you’ve never seen them before in an original series inspired by classic animation styles of the 1930s.”

Coming to you in full color and cine-sound, it's...The Cuphead Show! Witness the wondrous Inkwell Isles as you've never seen them before in an original series inspired by classic animation styles of the 1930s. Now in production by the talented team at @Netflix Animation! pic.twitter.com/4xA59eVLra — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) July 9, 2019

The show’s premise will be familiar to anyone who played the award-winning Xbox game, which was praised for its incredible animation and developed a reputation for its difficulty. Netflix’s press release about the series further teases what the show will actually encompass, noting that “the character-driven comedy follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman.”

The Cuphead Show is intended for all audiences, but co-creators Jared and Chad Moldenhauer told IGN that the goal is to ensure that older kids and adults can enjoy different aspects of the show.

“It’s not a toddler show or a little kids cartoon,” Jared told IGN. “It’s safe to say that [the showrunners are] aiming for the same kind of vibe that the game hints at. They’ll be taking that idea and expanding it.”

C.J. Kettler (The Tick), Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts), and Cosmo Segurson (Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling) are set to act as executive producers. The Moldenhauer brothers will act as producers on the show, but they won’t handle any of the animation. There is no estimated release window the show at this time.