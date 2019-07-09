Dr. Mario World releases a day early on iOS

Dr. Mario World is available now for iOS. Nintendo’s latest smartphone game was originally slated to come out on July 10th, but Twitter user @Wario64 notes that the download has gone live a day early for Apple devices. As of time of publication, the game is not yet available for Android via the Google Play Store in either the UK or the US.

Whether you should pick up the game depends a lot on how faithful you want the experience to be to the original NES game. As we noted in our preview of the game, the new smartphone edition changes a lot about the experience, flipping the game board around and turning the gameplay from an endless experience akin to Tetris to a stage-by-stage puzzle game like Candy Crush.

The game also suffers from the same free-to-play monetization excesses that Nintendo has used in its other mobile titles. It features timers, which limit how much you can play at a time unless you’re willing to pay using in-game currencies, and there are also randomized gacha systems for unlocking new characters, assistants, and upgrading your roster. If you’re used to free-to-play smartphone gaming, then none of this will feel particularly excessive. But you shouldn’t approach Dr. Mario World expecting a similar experience to its console namesake.