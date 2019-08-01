Fortnite season X adds mech suits, a meteor, and ‘volatile rift zones’

The 10th season of Fortnite — officially dubbed season X — is finally upon us, and it adds a number of new features based on a time-bending theme.

One of the biggest changes is a new vehicle, a two-person mech suit called a B.R.U.T.E. where one player handles movement, and the other shooting. There are also all-new “rift zones” caused by a massive explosion that kicked off the season, and it sounds like they’ll regularly change things up — and even bring back elements from past Fortnite seasons. “Locations once thought to be lost are beginning to appear, but they aren’t the same as they once were,” developer Epic explains.

The most notable change on the island itself, meanwhile, is the long-awaited return of Dusty Depot — the meteor that destroyed it in season 4 is now suspended in the air. You can even land on it and explore. The explosion at Loot Lake is in a similarly suspended state, which is likely to change over the course of the season. Other map changes seem smaller, like the colorful new trees that have sprouted at the kaiju skeleton.

A new season also means a new battle pass, and this season’s rewards seem in-keeping with the theme. Among other things, you’ll be able to unlock new versions of classic characters, like a more futuristic take on the DJ Yonder — including a shocking unmasked variant. There’s also a new legendary skin dubbed Ultima Knight, complete with a giant dragon glider. Iconic skin Rift, meanwhile, has been turned into a pet.

There have also been some changes to the challenge structure, with a new series of “missions” available, and more set to unlock over time. The missions available right now seem designed to get players trying specific things; namely getting in vehicles and playing the team rumble mode. It appears that the daily challenges from past seasons are no longer available.

The teases for Fortnite’s 10th season started last weekend at the first-ever Fortnite World Cup, with an image that showed what appeared to be the previously destroyed Dusty Depot, along with the tagline “think back.” Later teaser images kept up the time travel-focused theme, with lines like “twist time” and “look forward.” Each image called back to a prior season of the game, and they were followed by a short trailer suggesting a huge explosion involving time travel.

Prior to those teases, Epic kicked off arguably the most ambitious in-game event in Fortnite to date, with a massive clash between a giant pink robot and a very angry kaiju.

For the full rundown of season X, be sure to check out the patch notes.