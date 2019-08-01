YouTube Premium starts getting 1080p offline video downloads

YouTube Premium is starting to let subscribers download videos in 1080p resolution for offline viewing, up from the 720p limit that’s been in place until now. Support for the upgraded resolution is rolling out slowly through YouTube’s iOS and Android apps, a YouTube spokesperson told The Verge. It’ll be available in “most Premium markets,” with more being added “soon.” Android Police first reported on the rollout.

Offline downloads are one of the various perks offered to people who pay $12 per month for YouTube’s Premium subscription. It also offers access to YouTube Music Premium and removes ads from videos. While the 720p resolution download limit may have made sense a few years ago when phone screens generally didn’t go far beyond 720p, many phones have now gone past that; the iPhone X and XS have resolutions that exceed 1080p, for instance.

It’s a small update that hasn’t arrived for everyone yet, but it adds a bit more value to the Premium subscription service.