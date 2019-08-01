HBO Max will be the exclusive streaming home for Doctor Who

AT&T’s HBO Max is locking up the streaming rights for a number of popular BBC television shows, most notably the science fiction series Doctor Who.

The shows are part of a deal between the BBC and AT&T’s WarnerMedia, and will include all the current seasons of Doctor Who as well as classic shows such as The Office, Top Gear, Luther, and The Honourable Woman when it launches in the spring of 2020. HBO Max will also get a number of newer shows, like Ghosts, Home, Pure, Stath Lets Flats, and Trigonometry. The platform will also stream the upcoming 12th series of Doctor Who after it airs on BBC America in 2020.

Those shows will join a growing roster of existing and original content on the platform. HBO Max is slated to get every episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Friends, and Pretty Little Liars, as well as new shows like an adaptation of Madeline Miller’s Circe and a companion show to Denis Villeneuve’s forthcoming adaptation of Dune, Dune: The Sisterhood.

Doctor Who in particular should be a big draw for the service, which has bounced around from streaming service to streaming service — while it’s always been available to stream in the UK for free from BBC’s iPlayer, it’s been harder elsewhere. The show landed on Netflix in 2011 and moved over to Amazon Prime a couple of years later, where you can currently stream all but the current season with a subscription. But theoretically, the HBO Max deal means Amazon’s about to lose the show as well.

The series is perennially popular, and as such, it should be a good draw for anyone who’s been looking to catch up or binge the entire thing again — something that WarnerMedia is likely counting on.