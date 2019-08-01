You can now subscribe to CBS All Access through the Apple TV app

CBS All Access, the network’s subscription video service, can now be subscribed to and watched through the Apple TV app. It joins the range of subscription-based Apple TV Channels that Apple already offers, including HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz, and Epix.

It’s possible to subscribe to CBS All Access through many different means, but if you go with Apple TV Channels, you’ll be able to download shows for offline viewing and stream everything from right within the Apple TV app on Apple TV, iOS devices, and recent Samsung TVs — no CBS app required. Apple handles the streams for its channels and promises the best-possible video and audio quality.

All Access costs $9.99 per month as an Apple TV Channel, which is the same amount you’d pay CBS directly. And you can start with a weeklong free trial. The service offers a large catalog of on-demand programming, including shows like The Big Bang Theory, The Bachelorette, Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Frasier, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Twin Peaks, and more. CBS also has originals like Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone and Star Trek: Discovery. And who isn’t looking forward to Star Trek: Picard?

There’s also a live TV component: in many markets, you can tune into your local CBS affiliate. I just watched a few seconds of Judge Judy on this Thursday afternoon. Live TV might be more appealing during prime time.