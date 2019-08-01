Amazon will stop taking orders from Dash buttons at the end of August

Amazon discontinued its push-to-order physical Dash buttons earlier this year, and now the online retailer is completely shuttering the program, with the company set to stop taking orders from any Dash buttons left starting on August 31st, according to CNET.

Dash is dead, and Alexa killed it

The news comes as a bit of a surprise, given that when Amazon had first discontinued Dash sales in February, the company had pledged to continue to support them so long as customers still used them. But an Amazon spokesperson reportedly tells CNET that usage “has significantly slowed” since then, resulting in the impending shutdown at the end of the month. Still, it’s an odd move from the company that essentially removes a way for customers to buy stuff from Amazon, which in theory is something that Amazon wants to make easier, not harder.

The Dash buttons were first launched in 2015 as a way to make ordering products from Amazon even more seamless. The idea was that customers could order one of the $5 buttons for a specific product — be it laundry detergent, paper towels, garbage bags, or even Doritos — and place it in their house, ready to press to reorder whenever you needed.

In the years since, though, Amazon has shifted its strategy, preferring to focus on ordering products through its Alexa smart assistant, which has in many ways replaced the bespoke Dash buttons as a far more universal solution that solves the same “order something right now” problem that the physical buttons were intended for.