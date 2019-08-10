Watch Porsche’s first electric car make an EV expert’s mind melt

Porsche started teasing its first all-electric car almost four years ago to the month, and we’ve learned a lot about it since then. Two of the biggest things left to discover about the car (called the Taycan) are what it will truly, actually, finally look like, and how it performs. We can now start to fill in the latter, though, because former Fifth Gear presenter Jonny Smith repeatedly put the new electric Porsche through its launch mode paces in a new video published this week.

If you’re not familiar with Smith, he’s an appropriate person to get the first crack at giving the Porsche Taycan a full go. Not only does he make loads of videos about electric cars on the Fully Charged YouTube channel, he’s known for taking a tiny 1970s commuter car and turning it into the world’s quickest street legal EV.

To see a guy that familiar with quick electric cars get delighted by the Taycan’s speed again and again should be a promising sight for prospective buyers. And as Smith and the Porsche reps mention again and again in the video, it’s that repeatability that the German automaker will likely focus on when the Taycan comes to market. Some of Tesla’s cars may be faster to 60 miles per hour, but the Porsche’s liquid-cooled 800V battery pack will apparently be able to dole out more electrons before the software screams uncle.

The video also offers one of the best senses of what the Taycan will sound like, both at low speeds (with its legally mandated pedestrian safety noise) and as it accelerates. It does not, however, give us any look at the interior. In fact, the seats and dashboard all appear to be covered in fabric so that viewers can’t spot any of the final details of the car that’s been years in the making. Porsche’s been quite open about the development of the Taycan over the last four years, but it looks like the company is trying to at least keep some air of mystery in the final month before the car’s official unveiling.