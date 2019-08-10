Apple’s next iPad Pro could come with a rear triple-camera array

It’s widely expected that Apple will release an iPhone with a triple-camera array on the back, and a new rumor suggests that the company’s next iPads might also get multiple rear camera systems. Mac Otakara reports (via AppleInsider) that the next iPad Pro could come with a triple-camera array, while the regular 10.2 inch iPad might come with a dual-camera system.

Apple updated its iPad Mini, and iPad Air earlier this year, and it’s expected to unveil some additional updates for the iPad and iPad Pro later this year, which could include the new camera systems. Mac Otakara cites accessory diagrams from Apple suppliers, which point to the iPad Pro getting a bigger camera array. The upcoming iPhone 11 is rumored to be getting a similar system. It also notes that the 6th generation iPad could come with the same dual-camera setup that the iPhone 11 LCD model will have. The site says that the models could launch in October.

While Apple has introduced a dual-camera system in several recent iPhone models, they haven’t carried them over to its tablets: the latest iPad Pro has a single camera with 12-megapixel sensor, the latest iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad come with 8 megapixel sensors. The multiple-camera system could be part of Apple’s AR ambitions. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that the triple-camera array in the upcoming iPhones would be used for augmented reality apps, and that the iPad Pro could also get the same system.