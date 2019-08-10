Norway mosque shooter allegedly posted to 8chan before attack

One week after a gunman killed 22 people in El Paso, Texas, another allegedly planned to live-stream an attack on a mosque in Oslo, Norway, and posted his intentions to hate forum 8chan.

Worshippers told Budstikka (via the BBC), that the man entered the mosque with a “helmet and uniform,” and was overpowered inside. One person is described as being injured, although it’s not clear what the source of the injuries was. Local police have identified the man as a Norwegian man, and say that they “have information that he has been online.” The Verge was able to locate the suspected perpetrator’s account on Facebook before it was removed from the platform.

According to screenshots of 8chan post, the shooter referenced the Christchurch, New Zealand shooter, and that he attempted to live-stream the attack on Facebook, but was unable to do so.

Following the New Zealand attack, Facebook and YouTube were forced to remove millions of copies of the shooter’s video, and Facebook implemented new restrictions on who would be permitted to post live video to the platform. The company indicated that it would apply a “one-strike” policy for users who violated its community standards. It’s not immediately clear if these restrictions prevented today’s shooter from streaming the incident, and Facebook did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

The attack marks the latest incident in which a white supremacist has posted their intentions to 8chan. Last week, the El Paso shooter posted a manifesto to the forum prior to his attack, following other shooters in New Zealand and Poway, California. Last week’s attack placed the forum under intense scrutiny for its role as an incubator for white supremacists. It saw its web and DDoS mitigation service shut off, quickly taking down the website. The site also came under investigation in the Philippines, where its owner, Jim Watkins, lives.

