How to use Xbox Game Pass on your Windows 10 PC

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that offers on-demand access to dozens of games. It’s a great value if you like to play and discover new games, and now that it’s on PC instead of solely being a console experience, your subscription can follow you from your Xbox One to your Windows 10 computer.

However, the expansion to Windows PCs hasn’t been seamless. While an Xbox One lets you easily access your Game Pass right on the home dashboard, finding Game Pass games on a PC is a whole other story.

There are two ways to find Game Pass games on PC. The first, and easiest, requires you to download a free app, though I think it will be worth the effort. The second method doesn’t require any additional installations, but finding compatible Game Pass games is more cumbersome.

First, get Game Pass

If you already subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass on PC, you can skip this step. For everyone else, start here.

You can purchase a subscription to either Game Pass on PC for $4.99 per month (that’s an introductory price; the full price will eventually be $9.99 per month) or to Game Pass Ultimate for $14.99 per month. The latter is Microsoft’s everything-in-one bundle subscription that also includes Xbox Live Gold for online multiplayer on consoles and Game Pass for Xbox One consoles, as well as Game Pass on PC.

Access Game Pass games on PC via the Xbox app

This is the easiest, most user-friendly method of finding Game Pass games that will play on a PC.

First, download the new Xbox app on Windows 10. Head to the Microsoft Store and search for the “Xbox (Beta)” app, or find it at this link.

Log in with your Microsoft account. You’ll be treated to a more luxurious user interface than the Microsoft Store provides. Better yet, it surfaces Game Pass games on the first screen that you see, and unlike the Store’s default view, everything that the Xbox app displays can be played on PC.

Once you’ve installed the games that you want to play, you can start them via the Xbox app, or through a shortcut created during installation.

Access Game Pass games on PC via Microsoft Store

All of the PC games that are currently playable on Game Pass can be found in the Microsoft Store, Windows 10’s app store, which is on every Windows 10 computer by default — no extra installation necessary.

As I mentioned earlier, this is the slightly more confusing method for finding Game Pass games that work on PC. I recommend downloading the Xbox app listed above, but this option works if you’re in a rush and don’t want to deal with a download.

Open the Microsoft Store.

On the Store homepage, click the menu button on the top right section of the window, then select “My Library” to see all of the content that you own.

Look for “Xbox Game Pass” and click on that option. All of the games included with Game Pass will display.

Unfortunately, this view displays all Game Pass games, including ones that can only be played exclusively on the Xbox console. And there isn’t a way to filter the view to make Xbox One games disappear.

Did I mention that the Xbox app for Windows 10 is just way better?