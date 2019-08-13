CBS is merging with Viacom after months of negotiations, reuniting the two companies for the first time since they split in 2005. The deal will increase CBS’s content offering to customers — a growing importance as the streaming wars heat up.

The new merger means the company is sitting at a value of roughly $30 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. Bob Bakish, the current CEO of Viacom, will become CEO of both companies under the merger, according to the Journal.

The merger has been in discussion for quite some time, but the ousting of longtime CBS CEO Leslie Moonves after a series of sexual misconduct allegations and the appointment of Shari Redstone as the controlling shareholder of both CBS and Viacom made it difficult. A legal settlement reached last year bound Redstone to specific terms — at least two-thirds of the directors at CBS have to support the merger in order for the deal to be approved, according to Variety.

The move is largely considered by investors to be a sign that legacy media companies like CBS are trying to grow their content offerings by merging with other corporations, like Viacom. This will allow CBS to compete with companies like WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal, alongside Amazon, Apple, Disney, and Netflix as the entertainment company pivots to streaming services. CBS already has a streaming service, CBS All Access, but having Viacom’s catalog of content, which includes shows and films from networks like MTV and BET, adds to the company’s overall offerings.

At the same time, Viacom has its own streaming service, Pluto TV, and is gearing up to launch a standalone service from BET that will include exclusive content from filmmaker Tyler Perry. It’s unclear how these will fit into CBS’s overall streaming strategy in the coming years.

Developing...