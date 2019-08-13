Nintendo hints at SNES games on Switch with FCC filing

Nintendo appears to be preparing to launch SNES wireless controllers for the Switch. In a FCC filing spotted by forum posters at Resetera, photos of the new SNES controller have been marked as confidential until next year. However, a label location reveals that there could be ZL and ZR buttons on the top or this section could form part of the Joy-Con docking rail to attach them to a Switch.

Nintendo launched NES wireless controllers for the Switch last year, alongside access to classic NES titles via its online subscription service. The FCC filing is fueling speculation that Nintendo will likely launch a similar bundle for SNES classic games, with the controllers sliding into the Joy-Con rails just like the NES versions.

The FCC filing reveals very little other information, apart from the fact this SNES controller will naturally include Bluetooth support for the wireless connection to the Switch.

We’ve reached out to Nintendo for comment on this mysterious SNES controller, and we’ll update you accordingly.