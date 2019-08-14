How to watch YouTube on a Peloton bike or treadmill

The Peloton bike and treadmill come with custom software that’s designed for you to stream live and on-demand classes, view your workout history, browse through the community to add friends, and, yes, even start a video chat with another user. But sometimes you want to bike or run without the motivational instructors screaming from the screen while still keeping yourself entertained for the duration.

Peloton prohibits users from modifying the bike to download other apps like Hulu or Netflix. Some users have gotten around this by opening the Just Ride mode and watching a nearby TV or even hanging a tablet over the screen to stream their own shows. However, there is a simple workaround that lets you stream non-Peloton content on the equipment monitor itself. Hidden in a device setting is a mobile browser that users can activate then use to access different websites, like YouTube or Plex.

Before you try this, be aware that attempting to do this might void any Peloton warranty you’re eligible for if a site you access crashes your monitor. The warranty doesn’t spell out that you are not allowed to do this, but one could argue that Peloton would qualify streaming anything other than its classes as “improper use.”

If you’re willing to take that risk, here’s how to find the browser:

Tap the settings button on the upper right corner, near the time. This will bring up a drop-down menu that lets you adjust things like your Wi-Fi, screen brightness, account information, and more. The last item on the bottom of this menu is “Device Settings.”

After selecting Device Settings, find “About Tablet”

Select “Legal Information”

Select “System Webview Licenses”

A long list of licenses will appear, along with links that say “show license” and “homepage.” Tap any one of the blue links that says “homepage.”

After making this selection, the stock Android mobile web browser will open. You can then use this browser like a regular tablet, accessing Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Plex, Vimeo, or whatever else you’d like to check out while riding your bike or running on your Tread. Note that some limitations do apply, such as video players that aren’t supported by the Android browser. In this setting, you also won’t be able to see your bike and treadmill’s metrics and you’ll have to “feel” for the speed and resistance yourself.

Peloton makes expensive equipment that’s designed to provide exercise instructions, not be an all-inclusive entertainment machine. Again, be aware that you might void your warranty. But if you’ve got an older machine or are waiting for a next-gen monitor to show up for an upgrade and you want to play around in the meantime — or you simply can’t resist tweaking your equipment — it might be worth a try. Your machine, your call. If you seriously want to stream videos from the Peloton monitor, proceed at your own risk.