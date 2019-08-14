Here’s where you can preorder the Sega Genesis Mini console

Sega’s miniature Genesis console, the Genesis Mini, will come out on September 19th, but it’s available for preorder now at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart.

Preorders have actually been open for a few months, but there’s more incentive to put your money down. Today, August 14th, is the 30th anniversary of the console’s original launch in the US, and The Verge’s Andrew Webster posted everything you’d want to know about the mini retro console.

Some of what you’ll get with the purchase of the Genesis Mini is expected, including an HDMI cable; power adapter; and a miniaturized, lovingly re-created version of the Genesis console. But like Nintendo’s NES Classic and SNES Classic, Sega has gone the extra mile for Genesis (Mega Drive, if you live outside of the US) fans.

Here’s Andrew on a few of those small but important touches:

Hold the start button, and you can return to the system’s main menu, instead of having to get up and hit the reset button on the console itself. You can also display the sizable library as if the games were on a bookshelf, browsing the spines. It sounds like a small thing, but it’s surprisingly nostalgic.

Check out our post for more impressions and for the full 42-title game list. You can expect classics like Sonic The Hedgehog, Streets of Rage 2, Ghosts n’ Ghouls, but Sega also included plenty of deep cuts in the Genesis library.