Misfit’s new Vapor X is a lightweight Wear OS smartwatch

Misfit has launched the Vapor X, which it claims is its lightest and most efficient Wear OS smartwatch. The Vapor X has a 1.19-inch AMOLED display, and its 42mm case is built with a lightweight aluminum alloy that weighs in at 43 grams. (The weight of previous Vapor watches isn’t listed on their respective spec sheets for comparison; we’ve reached out to Misfit for a more complete rundown.)

The Vapor X features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor. Misfit asserts that you can expect a full day of battery power, or more if you use its new battery-saving mode. The watch features the usual 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. (If you want something more powerful, Fossil’s new Gen 5 watch is an exception: it has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The jury is still out on whether throwing more RAM at a Wear OS-based device will help to solve its issues; the Vapor X probably won’t suffer much, if at all, for sticking with a standard spec.

In fact, the Vapor X has a lot in common with the Gen 5. Both support on-device GPS, NFC for Google Pay, a heart rate sensor, and are waterproof up to 30 meters deep. The likenesses aren’t much of a coincidence, considering that Fossil Group owns Misfit. But there are also a number of other differences. They are opposites when it comes to style, with the Vapor X looking more casual than the Gen 5 watch. The Gen 5 features a speaker, a feature not indicated on the Vapor X spec sheet, and later in the fall Fossil plans to release an app for the Gen 5 that allows iOS users to pick up calls right on the watch, a first for a Wear OS device.

Misfit’s Vapor X is available now for an introductory price of $199.99, which is $80 less than its eventual price of $279.99. We haven’t tested the Vapor X yet, but $199.99 sounds like the right price for a watch with fewer bells and whistles than the $295 Fossil Gen 5.