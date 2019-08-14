Watch the first trailer for the second and final season of Star Wars Resistance

Disney just released a trailer for the second and final season of its animated series Star Wars Resistance. We knew a second season was coming, but today’s big reveal is that the second season will be the show’s last, hinting that it has some big things in store — like the appearance of Kylo Ren, the volatile leader of the imperialist First Order from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Star Wars Resistance follows a young Resistance pilot named Kazuda Xiono and the crew of the Colossus, a refueling station once controlled by the First Order. Today’s trailer shows the crew of the Colossus fleeing from the First Order as Tam Ryvora, who defected from the Colossus to join the First Order at the end of the first season, begins her career as a TIE Fighter pilot. Disney says the second season takes place during the events of The Last Jedi and will lead up to the events of December’s Rise of Skywalker.

The First Order’s Captain Phasma also appears in the trailer, and Poe Dameron, General Leia Organa, and BB-8 appeared in season 1. Hopefully there are more character cameos to look forward to in season 2.

The show is helmed by Dave Filoni, who also helped create Star Wars Rebels and was heavily involved with The Clone Wars. Season 2 premieres on the Disney Channel and Disney’s streaming app DisneyNow on October 6th at 10PM.