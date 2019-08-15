Huawei delays Mate X launch beyond September

Huawei’s Mate X has suffered another delay. The company told TechRadar at a press event in China that there is “no possibility” of the folding phone making its September launch date, which itself was pushed back from the original planned June release. The Mate X is also unlikely to be released before November, according to the report, though Huawei is said to be “certain” that it’ll come out at some point this year.

TechRadar doesn’t elaborate on the reason for the delay. It’s not clear whether Huawei is doing extra technical diligence to avoid the kind of embarrassing false start Samsung experienced with the Galaxy Fold, or whether the company’s uncertain status with crucial partners like Arm and Google is holding the release back. Either way, it looks like the tweaked Galaxy Fold will beat the Mate X to market.