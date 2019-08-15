Apple’s editorial App Store ‘Today’ stories now work in web browsers

Apple has been offering editorial takes on apps in the App Store since it redesigned the storefront in iOS 11, but until now those interviews, guides, and recommendations were only available to read in the actual App Store apps themselves. Now, though, you can read them directly in a web browser on a computer, as spotted by 9to5Mac.

The new web view works on desktops and Android devices. iOS devices will still directly open the Today story in the App Store as usual. The old system would simply show an abridged version of the story in question, but the new web view now shows the entire thing, complete with screenshots and a link to the app or apps in question.

There’s still no way to actually browse and find those links directly on Apple’s website, so it’s more useful for when someone shares a Today story with you rather than as an actual online source you can browse and read directly in Safari or Chrome. Still, Apple’s already producing the content (and hoping people will share it), so it makes sense that the company would make it easier to read on other platforms.