The hits and misses of hardware and software this week

On this episode of The Vergecast, we’re talking about the ‘wares — software and hardware, that is.

It came to Ashley Carman’s attention this week that some June smart ovens were turning on and preheating to 400 degrees at undesired times. She joins the show to explain what is happening and June’s response to this ordeal.

Next up, Apple has some battery issues: the Federal Aviation Administration is not allowing certain models of the MacBook Pro on flights, some iPhones with third-party batteries are displaying “important battery messages,” and now Apple is locking battery repair. Hear The Vergecast discuss.

Some other big news: Huawei is launching its own operating system, HarmonyOS, which will run on its “smart screen products.” How will this differ from Android? Well, listen to our experts to find out.

There’s a whole lot more in this episode — like Spotify’s new podcasting analytics dashboard, Snapchat releasing another pair of Spectacles, and, of course, Paul’s weekly segment “Nice bokeh you got there; it would be a shame if something happened to it” — so listen through to get it all.

Stories discussed this week: