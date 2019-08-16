Motorola’s 5G Moto Mod now works with its two-year-old Moto Z2 Force

Motorola’s Moto Z2 Force is now compatible with the 5G Moto Mod, meaning you can add 5G compatibility to the two-year-old phone on Verizon’s 5G network. In a blog post, Motorola said the functionality will be available from this week. Previously, the 5G Moto Mod was only compatible with the Moto Z3 and Z4.

As well as adding 5G functionality to a third device, Motorola says that it’s also putting out a software update that will allow its phones to share power intelligently with the 5G Moto Mod. If the power level of either the Mod or the phone drops below a certain level, then the other device will give it some power (depending on whether it has enough to share, of course). Motorola also says this update will improve download speeds on Verizon’s 5G network. The update will be available for both the Z2 Force and Z3, and will come pre-installed on Z4’s purchased from Verizon.

Verizon’s 5G network is currently available in a total of nine US cities, and the carrier plans to roll it out to more than 30 cities by the end of the year.

Verizon doesn’t seem to have any plans to sell new Z2 Force phones, and given we weren’t too impressed with it when it launched back in 2017 we wouldn’t advise you to pick one up now. However, if you’re currently using one of the phones, live in an existing coverage area, and want to try out 5G without buying a whole new handset, then you now have the option. We’ll admit that this makes for a pretty specific Venn diagram of users, but you can’t fault Motorola for trying.