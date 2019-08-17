New ceramic and titanium Apple Watch models spotted in watchOS 6 beta

Apple’s latest watchOS beta appears to have revealed the company’s plans for new Apple Watch models. Just days after spotting a potential iPhone 11 announcement date, iHelp BR has discovered references to new ceramic and titanium watch models in the latest watchOS 6 beta. Both new watch models will reportedly come in both the 40mm and 44mm versions, and iHelp BR has found animations for the initial Apple Watch setup process.

Apple has never released an Apple Watch in a titanium finish, but 9to5Mac notes that this is the same finish used on the company’s new Apple Card. A ceramic Apple Watch was first introduced with the Series 2 and 3, but Apple didn’t produce a ceramic version of the Series 4 Apple Watch.

It’s not clear if these new Apple Watch models will be part of a bigger Series 5 launch, or simply added to the existing Series 4 lineup. Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 11 lineup on September 10th, and these Apple Watch models will likely be part of that announcement.