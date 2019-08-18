Last week, a large portion of The Verge team went to see Hobbs & Shaw, the ridiculous new Fast & Furious spinoff. Most of this website’s staff has a frankly bizarre amount of love for this series, and having never seen any of the films, I’ve always been a little puzzled by it. But I guess Hobbs & Shaw just about explains everything.

Hobbs & Shaw is a great example of how a movie can get in on the joke and use that to its advantage. The characters are all big, broad, over-the-top caricatures, the plot is so basic as to be inane, and the film will happily do whatever it needs to do in order to land a joke, a punch, or an explosion in a car chase, even if it means making the bare minimum amount of sense.

But in boiling everything down to that sharp, super-sized action movie formula, Hobbs & Shaw can get away with whatever it wants to do and wherever it wants to go. There’s a ton to make fun of, but in the end, that’s a lot of what you’re there for.

Check out nine trailers from this week below.

Little Women

I’m very excited for Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women, which teams her up again with Saoirse Ronan and seems to imbue the novel with Gerwig’s love of creative, confident, and a little bit confused women protagonists. The film comes out on Christmas. (My fiancée, Lori, also says that I must add: “Timothée Chalamet was born to play Laurie.”)

Parasite

I don’t know that I can really describe what this movie is about, so I’ll just say: you should watch this. It’s a new film from The Host and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-Ho, and it looks both like a dry comedy and a dark, suspenseful thriller. It comes to the US on October 11th.

The Morning Show

Apple published a teaser for one of its first prestige TV series — The Morning Show, a series that, so far, seems like The Newsroom but with more star power... and about a morning news show instead of an evening news show. It’s supposed to come out sometime this fall, when Apple TV Plus debuts.

Dolemite Is My Name

Dolemite Is My Name has Eddie Murphy starring (alongside quite a few other big comedians) as blaxploitation film pioneer Rudy Ray Moore. It looks like a funny way to explore and highlight the rise of an important movement in film. The movie comes out sometime this fall and will play in some theaters as well.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Portrait of a Lady on Fire won the top screenplay prize at Cannes this year, and this trailer shows it’s not exactly slacking when it comes to translating that script to the screen. The film is about two women in 1760s France and looks like a strange, tense, and beautiful romance. It comes out December 26th.

The Death of Dick Long

You wouldn’t expect a movie that goes for a dick joke right in the title to be quite this charming. But The Death of Dick Long appears to be a slow, oddball comedy about two screw-ups trying to hide their involvement with their friend’s seemingly accidental and foolish death. It comes out September 27th.

A Hidden Life

This looks like the good kind of Terrence Malick movie. I mean, okay, there’s still a dreamy shot of a baby reaching its arms up to a parent within nearly the first 30 seconds of this trailer, but it looks gorgeous, dark, and, if we are so lucky, structured, with a plot and everything. It comes out December 13th.

American Factory

American Factory is the first documentary to come out of the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions, the production company they started last year to highlight stories that “promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples.” It’s about a Chinese company that reopens a factory in Ohio and how their cultures clash and ultimately come together. It comes out August 21st.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Seriously, I don’t get it. Why do you all like the horrifying look of this property? I don’t want it anywhere near me.