Disney+ will stream on these devices at launch

Disney today confirmed its first global launches for the company’s upcoming Disney+ subscription service, and it outlined which devices and platforms will be able to access it on day one. The service is set to launch in the United States on November 12th for $6.99 per month (or $69.99 paid annually). Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to start streaming Disney+ in November. The company has said it aims to offer Disney+ in most major global markets within two years of its initial launch. It has also said a $12.99-per-month trio bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ is coming.

“Disney+ will launch in Canada and the Netherlands in tandem with the US on November 12th, priced at $8.99CAD per month (or $89.99 per year) and €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year), respectively,” Disney announced in a press release. “The following week, Disney+ will launch in Australia and New Zealand on November 19th, priced at $8.99AUD per month (or $89.99 per year) and $9.99NZD per month (or $99.99 per year), respectively.”

More importantly, Disney also confirmed that it has reached global agreements with other companies that will let consumers access Disney+ on many of the devices they already use every day.

At launch, you’ll be able to stream Disney+ on these platforms and products:

Apple TV (tvOS)

Android mobile devices

Android TV

Chromecast

Desktop web browsers

iPad (iPadOS)

iPhone (iOS)

PlayStation 4

Roku streaming players

Roku TV

Xbox One

Amazon’s Fire TV lineup is the glaring omission from this list — at least for now. There’s always a chance it’ll be added by the time Disney+ goes live. Amazon Fire tablets will also seemingly be left without Disney+. It might be possible to sideload the app onto unsupported devices somehow, but that hasn’t been confirmed and there are no guarantees.

Disney says customers will be able to subscribe to the service directly on several platforms, including iOS. So yes, Apple will be getting a cut of those subscriptions. Disney also plans to integrate its content with the Apple TV app so that movies, originals, and shows will appear there among other suggested things to watch.

A Disney spokesperson told The Verge that Disney has nothing to announce regarding “channel” marketplaces like Apple TV Channels or Amazon Prime Channels. I wouldn’t bet on Disney giving Apple (or anyone) extra control over its hugely important service; allowing Disney+ to be streamed entirely within the Apple TV app would be a nice convenience for the customers who want it, but I don’t see it happening. At least you’ll be able to subscribe to the service quickly and easily without having to open a web browser to do so.

We’ll likely see and hear more about Disney+ this week at Disney’s D23 conference. The app will feature dedicated sections for each of Disney’s major brands, support offline downloads, and stream select content in 4K HDR.