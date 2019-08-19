Microsoft’s new SMS Organizer app for Android filters out spam messages

Microsoft has created an SMS Organizer app for Android .that’s designed to automatically sort messages. The software giant originally released the app in India last year, but XDA-Developers has spotted it’s now making its way to the US, UK, and Australia today. SMS Organizer uses machine learning to automatically sort messages and organize them into separate folders.

That means all the spam promotional SMS messages you get will be filtered into a “promotions” folder, while real messages will be located in the inbox. Microsoft also generates contextual reminders in your SMS inbox for things like flights, trains, movie bookings, and more. There’s a lot of customization available, so you can block senders, star SMS messages, and even archive older messages. Microsoft’s SMS Organizer app also works offline, as all the classifying and reminder generation is done on the device.

You can also back up all of your SMS messages to a Google Drive account, but the app will only support SMS messages, not MMS ones. If you’ve backed up your messages, you can also restore these to another device with the app installed.

SMS Organizer originated as a Microsoft Garage project, which are apps made by Microsoft employees as experiments. It’s available immediately in the Google Play Store, but it’s limited to the UK, US, and Australia right now.