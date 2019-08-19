New trailer for Apple’s Morning Show has Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon out for blood

A new trailer for Apple’s first big TV show on its upcoming TV Plus streaming service, The Morning Show, pits Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon against one another as they deal with their own crises.

All three journalists are at different points in their careers: Aniston plays an aging morning anchor, Witherspoon is a reporter who is losing sight of her identity, and Carell is facing the consequences of sexual harassment allegations. Their jobs take center stage in the series, but the show will also focus on the changing landscape of morning broadcast news. The show also “explores ego, ambition and the misguided search for power,” according to a press release from Apple.

The Morning Show’s trailer also gives a better indication as to what type of show it will be. Don’t think of it as Apple’s take on HBO’s own newsroom drama from 2012, The Newsroom; this isn’t an attempt to replicate what showrunner Aaron Sorkin did. Instead, The Morning Show will focus more on the interpersonal drama between the two main characters, rather than the journalistic side. Sorkin wanted to use The Newsroom to address how news operated in a country where the political atmosphere was incredibly divisive; The Morning Show seemingly wants to explore the internal strife of its main characters.

Aniston, Witherspoon, and Carell star alongside other well-known actors, including Mark Duplass and Beauty and the Beast’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The Morning Show will debut this fall when Apple’s TV Plus streaming service launches.