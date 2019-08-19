PUBG is getting cross-play for Xbox One and PS4 in October

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will get cross-play support in early October. PUBG players on Xbox One and PS4 will be able to match and play against each other. Test servers will be the first to offer cross-play in late September, with regular PUBG servers expected to get the update in early October.

Microsoft unveiled the PUBG cross-play support during its Xbox Inside stream at Gamescom earlier today, and it’s limited to console cross-platform play so PS4 and Xbox One players won’t be matching against PC players. “Our first goal with cross platform play was for 100 players from both console communities to be able to play in the same match,” explains Cecilia Lee, Community Manager at PUBG Corporation. “Our second goal was to improve our matchmaking times, which we expect to be shorter for due to the wider matchmaking pool.”

PUBG is the latest in a line of top games that are enabling cross-save and cross-play support. The barriers to cross-play support were lowered last year, after Sony eventually backed down on both Fortnite and Rocket League cross-play with a new policy change. Bungie is also enabling cross-save on Destiny 2 this week, and we’re expecting to see cross-play for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in the future, too.