Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service

Google just announced that the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming to its Stadia streaming service next year, marking one of the most high-profile additions to the service yet.

There’s no word on release date yet — all Google said was that Cyberpunk would be “coming soon” in 2020, although hopefully that means it’ll be available alongside the console and PC launch on April 16th.

Alongside Cyberpunk, Google had announced a variety of other games that’ll be coming to Stadia. Upcoming Ubisoft releases Gods and Monsters and Watch Dogs Legion are confirmed for the service.

Also planned for Stadia is indie puzzle game Kine, Orcs Must Die 3 (which will be exclusive to Stadia), Windjammers 2, the upcoming reboot of Destroy All Humans, Superhot, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, and Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle. Google also showed off trailers for games that had already been announced for Stadia, like Borderlands 3, Mortal Kombat 11, and GRID.

We’re still a few weeks away from the launch of Google’s Stadia cloud-streaming service, which is set to arrive in November for $9.99 per month for the premium tier of service. In addition to Cyberpunk and the other new games announced during today’s Stadia Connect stream, Google has already shown off plenty of titles for Stadia at E3, including Destiny 2, Doom Eternal, and more.