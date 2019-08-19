Apple will release new colors of its excellent Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds on August 30th

So far, the excellent Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds have only been available in black, but the other colors announced several months ago — ivory (off-white), moss (green), and navy — are arriving by the end of this month. They’ll also cost $249.95.

Apple tells me you’ll be able to order them online beginning on August 22nd at 12:01AM PT / 3:01AM ET. All three new Powerbeats Pro colors will start shipping on August 30th and should be in Apple’s retail stores on that day as well.

The Powerbeats Pro offer up to nine hours of continuous battery life, adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit, sweat / water-resistance, and physical buttons for volume and music controls on each earbud. Their sound quality is also significantly better than AirPods, though the charging case is bulkier, and they lack wireless charging.