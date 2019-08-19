Watch the first trailer for Silicon Valley’s sixth and final season

Silicon Valley, HBO’s beloved satire of the tech industry, is coming to an end. HBO has released the first trailer for the show’s sixth and final season, which looks to keep up the sharp humor and ridicule that the series is known for — and which reveals the new season is coming Sunday, October 27th.

How could a congressional hearing starring Zuck be even more awkward? Judge has found a way

The show follows the employees of Pied Piper, a fictional startup making a decentralized “new internet.” But the trailer spends most of its time making fun of a more recent Silicon Valley trend: tech executives appearing in front of congressional committees. Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch), Pied Piper’s CEO, paces nervously as he responds to a question from the committee, while the Pied Piper team watches in dismay at headquarters and later celebrates his awkward, yet inspirational, response. (This all seems to be inspired by reports of Facebook employees cheering Mark Zuckerberg’s performance in front of a congressional committee in 2018.)

Silicon Valley, made by Beavis and Butt-Head creator and King of the Hill co-creator Mike Judge, has been celebrated for its satire of the trends in the tech world. But The Verge has criticized the show for not taking on some of the increasingly more political issues in tech, saying season 5 felt “more like yesterday’s tech news, and not something generated in 2018.” Based on the trailer, the newest season appears to be stepping more into politics, but we’ll have to wait and see if the show can really capture the crazy of the tech industry in 2019.