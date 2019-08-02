Apple announced this week that iPhones now make up less than half of its business for the first time since 2012. Does this move its services business to the forefront? Well, this week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller speculate.
In the second half of the show, senior reporter Adi Robertson joins the crew to discuss Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) bill, which tackles tech companies’ “addiction” problems by limiting features that keep users on platforms longer. How far can this bill go, and how would it affect social media? Listen to find out.
We also look at the looming gadget season, with Google announcing a face unlock feature for the upcoming Pixel 4 and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 arriving soon.
Keep listening for Paul’s weekly segment “And the trackpoint guys laugh and laugh,” some T-Mobile and Verizon 5G escapades, the fate of the streaming app Locast, and a whole lot more.
Stories discussed this week:
- The iPhone now makes up less than half of Apple’s business
- Apple confirms the Apple Card is coming in August
- Google is asking people on the street to scan their faces for $5
- The Google Pixel 4 will unlock using a face scan
- The less expensive Pixel 3A helped Google sell twice as many smartphones last quarter
- New bill would ban autoplay videos and endless scrolling
- The major broadcasters are suing to shut down this app that streams ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC for free
- T-Mobile CEO on 5G: Verizon is ‘clueless,’ AT&T is ‘lying, confusing’
- Dish confirms that it will become a major US mobile carrier
- Verizon says it has a secret 5G plan after T-Mobile CEO calls company ‘clueless’
- Verizon expands its 5G network to four more cities
- Verizon’s CEO thinks half of the US will have access to 5G next year
- Look upon Samsung’s new 3.5mm to USB-C dongle, ye mighty, and despair
- You can already reserve the Galaxy Note 10 and it will arrive on August 23rd
- New Nvidia Shield TV box shows up at FCC
- Mophie’s iPhone XS and XR battery cases are now available for all
- It’s a keyboard! It’s a trackpad! It’s almost a great iPad mouse
- You can now run Android on a Nintendo Switch