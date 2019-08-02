Apple announced this week that iPhones now make up less than half of its business for the first time since 2012. Does this move its services business to the forefront? Well, this week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller speculate.

In the second half of the show, senior reporter Adi Robertson joins the crew to discuss Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) bill, which tackles tech companies’ “addiction” problems by limiting features that keep users on platforms longer. How far can this bill go, and how would it affect social media? Listen to find out.

We also look at the looming gadget season, with Google announcing a face unlock feature for the upcoming Pixel 4 and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 arriving soon.

Keep listening for Paul’s weekly segment “And the trackpoint guys laugh and laugh,” some T-Mobile and Verizon 5G escapades, the fate of the streaming app Locast, and a whole lot more.

Stories discussed this week: