Dark theme is coming to Google Fit next week

In Google’s quest to dark mode everything, Google Fit users can now switch to dark theme to see their rings fill up in even more vivid contrast. In addition to dark theme, the Google Fit app is also being updated to track sleep patterns by pairing it to apps or fitness trackers you use that also offer that tool.

Sleep patterns will now be displayed over time with purple bars that show you how many hours, and between which hours, you’re asleep. It doesn’t seem to show specific details, such as deep and light sleep hours, however. You can view all this information from the home screen when you launch Google Fit.

Dark theme, on the other hand, can be enabled by going to your profile and selecting Settings. Google’s just beginning to roll out the updates and says you should be able to turn it on by next week, so keep your eyes peeled. In the meantime, here’s a guide on how to dark mode all the things, if you’re into that.