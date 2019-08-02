Samsung Galaxy Note 10: all of the leaks and rumors so far

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus at its Unpacked event on August 7th. You can already reserve a spot in line to preorder the phone(s) if you want to, and it will be delivered on August 23rd.

Until the event happens, all we have to go on are the rumors — but thankfully there are a lot of them. Leaked renders and marketing shots have revealed a front that’s almost entirely screen. Samsung itself has also teased out a few hints of the phone, like that it will have a hole-punch camera, like the S10, and it will of course retain the signature S-Pen stylus (with some new tricks). But we already know the Note 10 has a downside: it’s Samsung’s first mainstream flagship phone to ditch the headphone jack.

If you want to absorb as much info as you can about Samsung’s next phone, we’ve included every rumor we’ve written on, as well as all of Samsung’s own teases at what might be coming next.