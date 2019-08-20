Realme 5 and 5 Pro announced with quad cameras and low prices

Realme is continuing its breakneck release cadence today with the announcement of the Realme 5 and 5 Pro, its new mainline smartphones for India and the successors to the impressive budget-focused Realme 3. Both phones have four rear cameras and will go on sale for typically low prices.

The Realme 5 Pro is the more advanced device. It has a Snapdragon 712 processor, a 4,035mAh battery, a 6.3-inch 1080p LCD screen with a waterdrop notch, and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s also a headphone jack and a microSD card slot, and the phone charges over USB-C with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

The quad-camera array includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel camera used for depth information in portrait mode, and a dedicated 2-megapixel macro camera. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels.

The non-pro Realme 5 is lower-end, but some people might actually prefer it. The screen is bigger at 6.5 inches, although it has a lower 720p resolution, and the battery capacity is also larger at 5,000mAh. It charges over Micro USB, too, which may or may not be a deal-breaker for you.

Elsewhere the Realme 5 has a Snapdragon 665 processor and can have up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like the Pro variant, there’s still a microSD card slot and a headphone jack. The quad camera array is similar to the Pro’s, but the primary sensor is 12 megapixels and the selfie camera drops down to 13.

Like most other Realme phones, the Realme 5 and 5 Pro come in a variety of colors with holographic diamond-like designs on the back panel. The 5 is available in blue and purple, while the Pro has blue and green options. Realme is claiming for the first time that both phones are splash resistant against “minor accidents;” although there’s no IP rating.

The Realme 5 and 5 Pro will launch in India, but Realme hasn’t provided exact local pricing just yet. The company tells The Verge that the Realme 5 will be in the region of $140, while the Realme 5 Pro will sell for around $200. That means the ~$220 Realme X remains at the top of the company’s range, despite a slightly slower processor, and you’d get quite a lot for stepping up from the 5 Pro — an OLED screen, a pop-up selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint reader. But half the number of cameras, of course.