IFTTT warns its Nest users not to migrate to Google accounts

IFTTT, the free service that uses conditional applets to extend the functionality of smart home devices, has issued both good and bad news to Nest owners. The good news is that IFTTT Applets designed for the Nest Thermostat, Nest Protect, and Nest Cam will continue to work after August 31st, the date Google will shut down the Works with Nest program. The bad news is that the applets will stop working if users migrate their Nest accounts to Google accounts.

Google originally announced that the Works with Nest program would be shutting down on August 31st causing all third-party integrations to stop working on that date. After public outcry, Google announced exemptions for existing Works with Nest connections until they can be replicated in the new Works with Google Assistant program. While Alexa was called out by name, it was unclear whether IFTTT’s custom integrations would continue to work.

Nest owners who use IFTTT and choose not to migrate to Google accounts will face some quandaries down the road. Chiefly, there’s the prospect of missing out on new features that will only be available with a Google Account. Google says it is working on enabling similar automations through the Google Assistant that should, eventually, allow some IFTTT users to migrate. But it’s doubtful they’ll address the broad functionality enabled by the passionate community of IFTTT home automators.