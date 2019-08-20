Porsche’s Taycan will be the first car with a built-in Apple Music app

Not only will the Porsche Taycan be the first all-electric car from the German manufacturer, it will be the first car to feature a built-in Apple Music app. That means you’ll be able to access the music streaming service’s library of songs, curated playlists, and Beats 1 radio station, without the need to connect a smartphone. Porsche says it plans to offer three years of complimentary in-car data to customers, and will also provide up to six months of Apple Music free to new and existing Porsche owners.

Although it has previously been possible to listen to Apple Music in compatible cars using CarPlay (which Porsche has supported since 2015), this is the first time Apple’s music streaming service has been available as a native app on any car. Combined with the announcement that Apple is putting iTunes on Samsung TVs, the move shows how Apple is increasingly comfortable with putting its apps and services on non-Apple hardware. Making its services available on a wide range of devices will be important for the company as it shifts towards relying on service subscriptions for more of its revenue.

Apple Music could eventually come to all new Porsches that can support it

As well as making the app available in the Taycan, Porsche says you will be able to control Apple Music using its proprietary voice control system, and you will be able to create a custom Apple Music station from any song you hear while listening to broadcast radio. Porsche also plans to produce exclusive playlists which will only be available through Apple Music. You’ll be able to link your Taycan and Apple IDs to remove the need to enter a password or pair your phone.

Beyond the Taycan, TechCrunch reports that Porsche eventually intends to add the Apple Music app to any of its new vehicles that can support the service.

We still don’t know whether Porsche plans to add Android Auto to its vehicles. Although there was a rumor that the car company was planning to offer it soon, Porsche’s CEO told TechCrunch that over 80 percent of its car’s owners own an iPhone in the US, suggesting that Android support might not be much of a priority. There were also reports back in 2015 that Porsche was unhappy with the amount of data that Google collects via Android Auto. Google has since denied collecting the amount of data that the report suggested.

If you want to get an idea of what the car could perform like, then the Fully Charged YouTube channel recently got to take a near-final version of the car for a drive. The Porsche Taycan is due to be officially unveiled in September, and go on sale before the end of the year.