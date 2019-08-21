Amazon Music gets its first smartwatch app

Amazon has released its first smartwatch app for its music streaming service. Starting today, Amazon Music is available on select Garmin smartwatches, allowing subscribers to download and play music from their wrist. If you have a Prime subscription, then you can access 2 million tracks from Amazon Music, while Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers get access to the service’s full library of 50 million songs.

Amazon Music is just the latest music streaming service to arrive on Garmin smartwatches. The iHeartRadio app was first to appear, followed by Deezer, and then Spotify. There’s no word on whether apps from Apple Music, Pandora, or SoundCloud will appear on the platform.

The Amazon Music app is available to download now from Garmin’s Connect IQ store. A full list of compatible devices is listed below: