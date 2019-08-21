Samsung made a sad Giphy page filled with comeback GIFs to send people who diss green bubbles

Samsung knows some people don’t buy its phones because doing so means committing themselves to becoming a green bubble person in their iPhone friends’ texts. Samsung feels for these people, so it launched an entire Giphy page filled with comeback GIFs they can send to self-righteous iPhone users.

For the green bubble unacquainted, many iOS users don’t enjoy texting Android users because Apple treats SMS, MMS, and RCS messages differently than iMessages. All sorts of iMessage features act up when someone texts an Android user — signified by a green bubble — so many times, iOS users will leave Android users out of group chats or stop talking to them altogether. It’s unfortunate.

Along with the GIFs, Samsung also seems to be reaching out to Instagram meme pages and asking them to share the GIFs along with the hashtag #GreenDontCare. At least four partners tried to make memes with the GIFs on Instagram. They all fail. The two I included below also both suggest that green bubble people have money? And therefore are worth texting? I don’t get it!

The whole situation makes me sad, but let’s take a look at the GIFs because many of them are confusing. The overall message seems to be that green bubbles can conquer blue bubbles? And that green bubbles are superior?

There’s a light violent undertone to these GIFs, too, which I don’t enjoy it. Blue bubble people don’t want to hurt green bubble people; they just don’t want to deal with a compromised messaging product. I guess leaving them out of group chats is hurtful.

It probably should go without saying, but texting an iPhone person with one of these GIFs probably won’t help the situation. The only fix, really, is to get an iPhone, and Samsung doesn’t want that to happen, so we ended up with these GIFs.