Satechi’s new USB-C hubs support 4K at 60Hz, at the expense of two USB-C ports

Satechi is releasing two new USB-C hubs. First, the good news: both have two HDMI ports instead of one, and are able to connect to two 4K displays at once. That’s cool, and also addresses our main issue with the previous model by supporting 4K resolution at 60Hz instead of being capped at 30Hz.

Now for the sort-of bad news: these are exclusive to MacBooks, MacBook Airs, MacBook Pros, and Mac mini desktops that have a dual USB-C port arrangement. And, as you can see in the image above, they’re going to eat up both of those ports. In other words, these hubs feast on power, ports, and your disappointment that they won’t work with the iPad Pro or any other device that normally supports USB-C hubs.

Let’s focus first on its new Dual Multimedia Adapter (shown above). It’s the successor to Satechi’s current model, our favorite USB-C hub. In this newer model, one of the HDMI ports is capable of 4K at 60Hz, while the other is capped at 4K at 30Hz. We are down to two USB 3.0 ports instead of three, since Satechi replaced one with an HDMI port, but you otherwise have the same variety of ports here, including a USB-C PD 60W port, microSD and SD card slots, and an Ethernet port. This model costs $109.99, and it’s available from Amazon and Satechi’s site.

Do you want to have two 4K monitors displaying at 60Hz? You’ll want to turn to Satechi’s new Dual HDMI Adapter. It’s $64.99, and features a USB-C PD 60W port and two HDMI ports that let your 4K displays run at a respectable refresh rate. This model won’t be out until mid-September, but the product page is up on Amazon and Satechi’s store.

Satechi is hosting a discount for a limited time that takes 20 percent off of either model from either retailer. Enter the offer code DUALDISPLAY at checkout until September 3rd to save some money.