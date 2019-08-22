You can now sign up for the Minecraft Earth beta on Android

Microsoft first opened up its Minecraft Earth beta to compatible iOS devices last month, and now it’s heading to Android. The software maker is accepting sign-ups for the Android version, and you’ll need an augmented reality (AR-capable) handset running Android 7 or above. Naturally, the more modern and powerful your phone is, the better this AR game will run.

Minecraft Earth is a new AR game that’s similar to Pokémon Go. Microsoft has spent months building the new game with its Mojang development studio. Players will be able to collect materials and build giant Minecraft structures with friends. Microsoft’s goal is to cover the world in Minecraft blocks.

Beta gameplay is rather limited right now to collecting resources and crafting, but Microsoft is planning to add adventure modes where you’ll be able to interact with other players at designated Minecraft areas. You can use build plates to sit a Minecraft build down on a table and build something with friends or family. Every piece of material that someone else uses on your own plate will then be part of your build, so it’s a collaborative effort to create giant structures that can then be displayed through a phone’s camera.

Microsoft is just testing out the basics right now before the game expands. If you’re interested in playing on Android, you can sign up over on the Minecraft Earth beta site. It should be available on devices next week.