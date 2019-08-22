How to enable cross-save with your Destiny 2 data

Bungie has activated the long-awaited cross-save feature for Destiny 2, meaning you can finally move your Guardians, with all of their loot, to a different platform and freely jump between console and PC at your leisure. Here’s how to do it, whether you want to transfer your account data between a PC and PS4, an Xbox One and PS4, or even (in the future) a PC and Stadia.

First, there are a few important disclaimers to keep in mind before you go through with activating cross-save for your account:

For now, you’ll need to repurchase the base game to use on other platforms. Of course, that will no longer be the case once Destiny 2: New Light, the free-to-play version of the game, releases on October 1st (the same day as the new Shadowkeep expansion). So you may want to just wait until then.

Either way, you’ll need to repurchase the game’s expansions for whichever additional platform you want to play on if you want to access those expansions’ activities, such as the forge for Black Armory or each expansion’s respective raid. You don’t need to buy the expansions to be able to use all expansion-specific gear and subclasses in the Crucible and other base game activities.

Additionally, any Silver (Destiny 2’s paid in-game currency) that you’ve previously purchased will remain locked to your original platform and won’t be transferable. So you may want to redeem your Silver before porting your saved data.

(Note: PC players moving from Battle.net to Steam are the exception. For that, Bungie is offering a one-time transfer of Silver, Annual Pass, expansions, and everything else on the account.)

If you already play Destiny 2 on two platforms, activating cross-save means that the Guardians on one of those platforms will be overwritten. However, Bungie says in its FAQ that cross-save can be disabled if you want to get your old characters back. If you do disable cross-save, you’ll have to wait 90 days before you can reactivate it.

And cross-save cannot be disabled on the PC platform. The shift from Battle.net to Steam is nonreversible since Destiny 2 will soon be delisted on Battle.net.

How to enable cross-save

Head to Bungie’s Cross-Save sign-in page. You’ll first want to sign in with the platform that you have your main Destiny 2 (with your favorite Guardians) data tied to, whether it’s PlayStation, Xbox, Battle.net, or Steam.

After that, sign into the account on the platform(s) to which you want to extend your account. For example, if you’re starting with a PS4 and adding an Xbox One account, you’ll sign into your PlayStation account first, then your Xbox account.

In my case, my save is associated with the Battle.net client on a PC, and I want to be able to play on Steam (with my account in tow) when the game migrates over on October 1st. So my first and last step is to sign into my Steam account on Bungie’s “PC Move” page.

It’s worth noting that PC players can play on Battle.net until October 1st. And console players who choose to turn on cross-save to port their data from a PS4 or Xbox One to play on Battle.net can as well. However, you’ll eventually have to port it once again, this time to Steam, before October 1st.

Regardless of which platform you’re shifting from and to, Bungie does its due diligence by asking you several times if you really want to go through with enabling cross-save. It also asks you to agree to terms that outline what Bungie is going to be doing with your data, and affirm that you’re giving the company the right to do so.

Shortly after agreeing, you’ll be able to access your account from the new platforms, assuming you’ve purchased Destiny 2 to play on them. When you log into your Bungie account online, you’ll easily be able to see which platforms have access to which content. As you can see from the photo above, Bungie provides handy links on its site to where you can repurchase the expansions and Annual Pass.