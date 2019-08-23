We’ve reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and this week on The Vergecast, we go in way deeper on DeX, the cameras, and more. There’s an official name for Android Q: it’s just Android 10. This week also saw Mark Gurman’s traditional rumor drop of everything to expect at Apple’s upcoming iPhone event. It’s a lot, and it’s all fodder for Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller to talk about.
Promises we can make to you about this episode: there’s no alliteration of a thousand Q words, no discussion of Bixby actually being a secret dog butler, and no way for you to opt out of any privacy clauses by leaving a rating and a review on Apple Podcasts for this show. (But if you did the last thing anyway, we’d appreciate it.)
On top of all that, Paul explains what’s up with the laptops featuring Intel’s newest chips. Dieter can’t handle Samsung’s plot to make green bubbles cool. Nilay has feelings about the Sonos, AirPlay 2, the Apple Card, Goldman Sachs, and denim. Dieter also discusses Holo Taco nail polish. It’s been that kind of week.
Stories discussed this week:
- Google deserts desserts: Android 10 is the official name for Android Q
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review: should you spend for the stylus?
- Samsung made a sad Giphy page filled with comeback GIFs to send people who diss green bubbles
- Apple’s Pro iPhones, new iPads, and 16-inch MacBook Pro detailed in Bloomberg report
- Apple’s noise-canceling AirPods and cheaper HomePod expected in 2020
- iOS 13 beta hints at an Apple iPhone 11 event on September 10th
- New ceramic and titanium Apple Watch models spotted in watchOS 6 beta
- Apple TV Plus will reportedly cost $9.99 per month and launch in November
- Apple reportedly ups TV spending by $5 billion to compete with Amazon and
- Apple warns you may permanently discolor your Apple Card if it’s stored in leather
- You should opt out of the Apple Card’s arbitration clause — here’s how
- A bunch of celebrities posted a copyright hoax to Instagram
- Intel introduces eight new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors
- Dell’s latest XPS 13 and Inspiron laptops feature Intel’s Comet Lake 10th Gen CPUs
- This label means your laptop has nine hours of real battery life, guaranteed
- Bose tries to beat Sonos to the punch with a do-everything portable speaker
Loading comments...