We’ve reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and this week on The Vergecast, we go in way deeper on DeX, the cameras, and more. There’s an official name for Android Q: it’s just Android 10. This week also saw Mark Gurman’s traditional rumor drop of everything to expect at Apple’s upcoming iPhone event. It’s a lot, and it’s all fodder for Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller to talk about.

Promises we can make to you about this episode: there’s no alliteration of a thousand Q words, no discussion of Bixby actually being a secret dog butler, and no way for you to opt out of any privacy clauses by leaving a rating and a review on Apple Podcasts for this show. (But if you did the last thing anyway, we’d appreciate it.)

On top of all that, Paul explains what’s up with the laptops featuring Intel’s newest chips. Dieter can’t handle Samsung’s plot to make green bubbles cool. Nilay has feelings about the Sonos, AirPlay 2, the Apple Card, Goldman Sachs, and denim. Dieter also discusses Holo Taco nail polish. It’s been that kind of week.

Stories discussed this week: