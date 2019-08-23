Porsche shows off the interior of its first EV ahead of September 4th reveal

Porsche has shown the first photos of the screen-laden cockpit of the Taycan, the company’s inaugural electric vehicle and the tip of the spear of parent company Volkswagen’s attempt to distance itself from Dieselgate with a massive push into EVs.

While other modern Porsches feature a mix of touchscreens and touch-sensitive control panels, the Taycan will take that idea a step further. The car can be optioned to have as many as three screens strewn across the dashboard as well as two touch-sensitive panels for controlling things like the heat and air conditioning.

Two touchscreens come standard on the Taycan. The first is the digital instrument cluster, which measures 16.8 inches and is curved so that it can be easily viewed through the steering wheel, with touch-sensitive portions on the outer edges. There’s also a 10.9-inch central display where the driver can tinker with the car’s settings or call up the integrated Apple Music app. Porsche will add a third touchscreen in front of the passenger for an as-of-yet undisclosed price.

Drivers and passengers will be able to access the car’s climate settings through a more modernized version of the touch-sensitive center console panel Porsche has used in cars like the Panamera and the Cayenne. The 8.4-inch touch panel uses haptic feedback to let users know their touches have registered. Another 5.9-inch touch panel can be added to the back of the center console for rear passengers, too.

Ivo van Hulten, Porsche’s director of interior design style, says in the company’s press release that the Taycan’s interior was designed using a “less is more” approach. While there’s certainly less going on than in, say, the interior of a modern Mercedes-Benz, the Taycan is no exercise in minimalism. There are fewer physical buttons than in most Porsches, and the company is introducing a voice control feature that can be triggered by saying, “Hey Porsche.” But it’s still a far cry from the stark design of something like the Tesla Model 3.

Porsche hasn’t been shy about the Taycan’s price (it will start around $90,000) or some of its specs (it will use 800-volt battery technology to allow fast charging of up to 350kW, and have somewhere between 200 to 300 miles of range, for example). But the German automaker will release the full details when the car is unveiled on September 4th, which is almost four years to the day since the car was first teased as the Mission E concept.