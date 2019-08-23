Disney unveiled the first look at its live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp today, featuring two adorable pups trying to make sense of a live-action world.

Lady and the Tramp is just another installment in Disney’s live-action remake blitz, following The Lion King, Aladdin, and Dumbo earlier this year. Unlike those three films, however, Lady and the Tramp won’t screen in theaters. It’s a Disney+ exclusive, meaning those who want to watch it will have to sign up for Disney’s streaming service.

It was originally set to be released in theaters, but Disney changed its strategy to encourage more people to sign up for Disney+. Lady and the Tramp is the studio’s first major release to get the treatment. It might be for the best, however, considering the backlash Disney has received over its score of recent live-action remakes. The Lion King was critically panned (though people praised director Jon Favreau’s technological achievements), and Dumbo didn’t perform as well at the box office as the company might have hoped.

Still, that hasn’t slowed Disney down from ordering and developing new live-action movies based on their animated classics. Mulan and The Little Mermaid are two of the more anticipated titles set to come out in the coming years. While they’ll get the theatrical release treatment, Disney CEO Bob Iger’s plan is to counter program titles on Disney+ with those in theaters to boost subscriber numbers.

Lady and the Tramp will be available to watch when Disney+ launches on November 12th. The service will cost $6.99 a month, or can be purchased as a bundle with ad-supported Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month.