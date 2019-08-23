Ms. Marvel TV series will bring a live-action Kamala Khan to Disney+

A Ms. Marvel show based on the popular Kamala Khan version of the character is coming to the Disney+ streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show — which could be formally announced during Disney’s upcoming D23 presentation for the service this weekend — would be the sixth Marvel show planned for Disney+.

While details are slim, ComicBook claims it’s corroborated the report, with the additional detail that the show (like the other announced Disney+ Marvel series) will be produced by Marvel Studios (the company’s film division) and tie directly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, as opposed to the Marvel TV wing (which connected shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the now-canceled Netflix series to the MCU, but only minimally). Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has also alluded to plans for Ms. Marvel in the past, which makes an MCU connection for the series more likely.

Casting for Ms. Marvel / Kamala Khan also has yet to be announced, although comedian and Four Weddings and a Funeral staff writer Bisha K. Ali will reportedly be the series’ showrunner and will be scripting episodes.

The “Ms. Marvel” name has a long history in Marvel comics — originally, it was the moniker for Carol Danvers, now better known as Captain Marvel, thanks to both recent comics and the blockbuster film released earlier this year. Kamala Khan, the current Ms. Marvel, is a Muslim-American teenager from Jersey City who gains shapeshifting and healing abilities. The character was introduced in 2013 by writer G. Willow Wilson.

Ms. Marvel will join Disney’s other planned streaming-only Marvel series, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (planned for 2020), WandaVision (spring 2021), Loki (2021), Hawkeye (late 2021), and the animated What If? series on Disney+. The series is set to launch on November 12th.