Ewan McGregor’s long-rumored Obi-Wan series is officially coming to Disney+, the company confirmed today.

McGregor was onstage at D23, the company’s biennial convention, to make the announcement. “It feels so nice to say,” McGregor said.

Disney and Lucasfilm originally planned a feature-length theatrical Star Wars spinoff, according to a Hollywood Reporter story from 2017. But after two Star Wars spinoff films, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story, didn’t perform as well as Disney had hoped, the Obi-Wan side story was reportedly taken off the table. A third spinoff movie was planned (reportedly poised to focus on Boba Fett), but Disney and Lucasfilm decided to not move forward. The company ended up pushing back future Star Wars installments — including a trilogy from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and a trilogy from the Game of Thrones creators— to 2021.

No launch date for the Obi-Wan spinoff has been announced at this time. The company plans to begin shooting in 2020.