She-Hulk and Moon Knight are getting their own Disney+ shows

In addition to the freshly announced Ms. Marvel TV series, familiar Marvel characters She-Hulk and Moon Knight are heading to Disney+ to star in their own separate TV series, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced today at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters, cousin of original Hulk Bruce Banner. After Walters received a blood transfusion from Banner, she accidentally took in some of his gamma poisoning and became an intelligent, controlled iteration of the Hulk. Moon Knight is about a mercenary named Mark Specter who was left for dead in the Egyptian desert. Marvel describes the character as a man “struggling with multiple personalities and amoral inclinations” who acts like a cloaked avenger.

The announcements didn’t include any details about casting or planned release dates, but the series are in development. Feige also reiterated that all of these series will be integrated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The three new series are set to join the streaming service after a handful of other titles, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, and What If?