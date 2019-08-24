The Black Widow trailer is full of back-to-back brutal fights

The Black Widow movie is finally happening, and Marvel Studios co-president Kevin Feige brought an exclusive trailer to Disney’s D23 Expo, to prove it. Like the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer, the Black Widow trailer hasn’t been posted online yet, but here’s what it looks like.

Feige debuted the trailer during Marvel’s segment of Disney’s big Studios panel. It opens with a montage of footage collected from various Marvel movies, including The Avengers, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain America: Civil War. It sets up Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow as a two-timing spy, relying on conversations between Tony Stark and Romanoff in Civil War.

After the Avengers footage, the trailer travels to Budapest, which Clint Barton (Hawkeye) has periodically referenced in the Avengers movies as significant to Natasha’s history. There’s an amazing fight scene between Romanoff and a woman named Yelena Belova. Belova becomes the second Black Widow in the comics series, and is referred to as Romanoff’s sister in the trailer. It’s a lengthy fight, with the combatants breaking plates on heads and dodging quick knife jabs. It’s reminiscent of the close-up fight scenes in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

From there, the trailer opens up with a better tease of what to expect from the movie. Stranger Things’ David Harbour plays Red Guardian, a Soviet equivalent of Captain America. He’s seen interacting with Romanoff and the rest of the assassins he calls their “family.” They run around in white suits, but their goals are unclear.

The trailer ends with Black Widow battling the film’s main villain, Taskmaster. He has the incredible ability to mimic and replicate his opponents’ moves. This seems to hint that Black Widow will be full of intense fight scenes. It’s unclear when Marvel will release the trailer online. The last time Marvel Studios was at D23, Feige debuted the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, which didn’t show up online for months.

Black Widow is a prequel to the events of Iron Man 2 and The Avengers, the first films that featured Natasha Romanoff. It will explore her life before she teamed up with a group of superheroes. Marvel Studios first announced it was giving Scarlett Johansson her own Black Widow movie in January 2018, after a years-long fan campaign highlighting the fact that Black Widow is one of the only original Avengers who doesn’t have her own movie. Even the Hulk, who is technically owned by Universal Pictures, and who Disney struck a deal with in order to use the character, has one movie in the MCU. Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye also doesn’t have his own movie, but he’s getting a dedicated TV series on Disney+.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth all took multi-movie deals with Disney when they joined Marvel. Although Johansson reportedly asked for a stand-alone Black Widow movie for years, the company didn’t budge. It took more than 10 years of MCU movies to get to 2019’s Captain Marvel, Marvel Studios’ first film led by a female character.

Black Widow will be released on May 1, 2020.