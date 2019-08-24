Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will conclude the current Star Wars trilogy, and a new trailer showcased at Disney’s D23 Expo teases what that end looks like.

Although Disney hasn’t made the trailer public, we can give you a brief description of what happened since we were there. The trailer opens with footage from all nine Star Wars films. A voiceover declares that there have been “a thousand generations, but this is your fight.” Rey, Poe, and Finn are preparing for the biggest fight of their life. Battleships tear through the skies, as Rey and Kylo Ren meet in the middle of a war-torn planet, ready to fight. The best bit of all? Rey is wielding a red, double-sided lightsaber.

Leaks will probably show up online — they always do — but an official version of the trailer might not come for some time. Marvel debuted the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War at D23 in 2017, but that trailer didn’t come out publicly for months. This new trailer comes just a couple of months after Lucasfilm debuted the first one at Star Wars Celebration in April.

The Rise of Skywalker is a momentous film — not just because it’s reuniting Mark Hamill (presumably as the Force ghost of Luke Skywalker, who died in the previous film, The Last Jedi), the late Carrie Fisher (via footage shot for The Force Awakens), and Billy Dee Williams reprising his role as Lando Calrissian. It’s also the last Star Wars movie fans will see for a couple of years. Disney is taking a break from Star Wars movies, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger, who suggested that audience fatigue was the reason the Star Wars spinoffs Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story didn't do as well as the company hoped. Solo was also critically panned.

The Star Wars franchise is set to return to the big screen in 2021 with a new movie from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson also has a trilogy in the works. Still, people looking for their Star Wars kick won’t have to go far. There are four Star Wars series in development for Disney’s streaming service, Disney+ — The Mandalorian, an Obi-Wan series, a Rogue One spinoff, and a return of The Clone Wars.

The trailer was not immediately posted online, but Disney did release a new poster for Rise of Skywalker, seen below. The film will be released on December 20th.